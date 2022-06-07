Using Computer Graphics, This Viral Video Shows How Vast The Universe Is

The universe is an ever-expanding space and it is expanding faster than ever. A video shared by Astronomy Views on Instagram uses computer graphics to show just how vast the universe is.

With more focus on universal science from entertainment movies like Spiderman and Doctor Strange’, people are asking themselves, just how big the universe is. While discussions around it have recently started in a lot of groups, scientists have been studying the phenomenon for years.

Scientists, through their satellite telescopes and other technological advancements, have only been able to see five per cent of the universe. To give you a perspective of how small we are in terms of the universe, you can watch this video, which starts with a woman lying on the ground but ends with the whole multiverse.

It is important to know that no one knows enough about the universe to understand all its laws and makings, but the creation of this video is only to help put people in perspective, and not see it as definitive truth.

The video also pertains to the question if we are the only universe. It shows an infinite number of universes side by side. The video is currently going viral with over 3 lakh views. Users have shared their thoughts, views, and questions about the video.

One user questions the legitimacy of the video, asking, “How do we even know that the universe is that big?" Another shows his own anxiety about the topic by saying, “These clips make me anxious about not being able to find out the mysteries." A curious user also mentions his thoughts by saying, “I want to know what exists on those other galaxies."

