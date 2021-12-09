Uttar Pradesh Artist Pays Tribute to General Bipin Rawat With 8-foot Charcoal Portrait

Tributes continue to pour in for Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other officials who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. One of the tributes which is doing the rounds on social media, is by an artist from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha city. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, Zoyab Khan from Amroha created an eight-foot large charcoal portrait of the deceased Army General in his uniform.

Rawat was on board an Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed shortly after noon on Wednesday. The highly decorated Indian Army officer was travelling aboard the IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 13 others. Rawat’s wife and president of the Defence Wives Welfare Association, Madhulika was also accompanying him along with members of the CDS staff.President Ram Nath Kovind had expressed his shock over the news. The Supreme Commander of the armed forces mentioned in his tweet that he was anguished over the “untimely demise” of Rawat and his wife, Madhulika. Kovind said that Rawat’s demise marked the loss of one of the country's “bravest sons.” The President also added that Rawat’s four decades of selfless service to the country was “marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism.”https://twitter.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1468565143634145284?s=20Besides Rawat and his wife, the helicopter crash also claimed the lives of Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Brigadier LS Lidder, NK Gurushewak Singh, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Rana Pratap Das, JWO Pradeep A, Naik Jitender Kumar, Havaldar Satpal Raj, and Lance Naik BS Teja.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended his tribute to the tragic news via Twitter, where he had described Rawat as an “outstanding soldier” and “a true patriot.”

PM Modi mentioned in his tweet that Rawat “greatly contributed to modernising the Indian armed forces and security apparatus.” Remembering Rawat’s contribution, PM Modi added, “His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply.”

