Uttar Pradesh Police Turns Marriage Counselor for Elderly Couple, Twitter Says 'Good Job'

Time and again, we have come across frustrated elderly couples who enter into a fight very often. But in an unusual incident, the internet has brought forth an elderly couple in their mid-70s, who were living separately after a nasty fight. Their fight was finally resolved by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Because of their never-ending quarrel, the couple were called to the police station. While detailing the incident, which took place in Katra Bazar of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, on April 11, the official Twitter handle of Gonda Police dropped a picture of the elderly couple and wrote, “Under the direction of SP Gonda Police Santosh M, the police station Katrabazar presented an example of humanity, by feeding sweets to a 75-year-old elderly couple, a compromise was made between them." Santosh Mishra listened to the story of both sides and later he successfully helped the elderly couple to compromise and solve their dispute.

The incident grabbed all the attention after a video of the elderly couple in a police station went viral on the internet. In the now-viral video, the couple can be seen feeding each other sweets. When Janka Devi fed a laddoo to her husband, Shivanath can be heard saying, “Lihaaz rakhiyo (will you respect me)?" Janka Devi, along with others, can be heard saying, “Haan bilkul (yes, of course)". Later when Shivanath fed sweet to his wife, he jokingly said, “Humra hathwa na kaat jaai (Hope you don’t bite my hand)."

Watch the video here:

After witnessing this cute quarrel, netizens were left in splits. Several users also acknowledged the thoughtfulness and efforts of the Gonda police and thanked them for uniting the couple. One user wrote, “Good job UP police," and ended the comment with a handful of laughing emoticons. Another commented, “Shandaar, jitni prashansa ki jaye kam hai (amazing, this can’t be praised enough)."

