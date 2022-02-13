Uttar Pradesh Politician's Logic Behind Allowing 3 Persons on Bike Has Sparked Meme Fest

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief is inspiring memes for asking why trains carrying 300 passengers on 70 seats don’t face penalty but bikes carrying three passengers do. OP Rajbhar also promised that if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, they will allow three persons to ride a bike. In a video posted by ANI, Rajbhar says: “A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats & doesn’t get challans… why’s there a challan if 3 people ride a bike? When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we’ll put challan on jeeps/trains."

The statement is drawing hilarious reactions from netizens who are trying to decipher the logic in the politician’s statement.

“Bhayankar comedy ho rhi hain."

“After SBSP Party comes to power.

Bike manufacturers:"

“Train ko hath dikha kar rokte hue taki challan kata jaa sake…"

“Logic to rajbhar ji:"

Rajbhar is fighting the polls in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Previously, Rajbhar had accused the BJP of “harbouring" the likes of Ajay Mishra Teni, accused of killing four farmers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Rajbhar, a former minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet, also alleged that the BJP had no respect for backwards and Dalits, and had committed atrocities on students demanding jobs amid growing unemployment. The election commission has allotted a ‘stick’ symbol to the SBSP led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. The party, founded in 2002, is based among the Other Backward Castes (OBC) community in Uttar Pradesh. While elections are being held in UP, Rajbhar has been fiercely attacking its former ally, BJP. During a recent visit to Lalitpur along with Akhilesh, Rajbhar had said, “We have to make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister by all means. 300 units of electricity will be free if Akhilesh Yadav’s government is formed. After losing the by-election, the BJP is scared and has reduced the rate of petrol. Throw out the BJP from Uttar Pradesh and inflation will automatically come down."

