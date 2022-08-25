Uttarakhand Artist Creates World's Smallest Guitar and it Can Make Music too

Artist Prakash Upadhyay from Haldwani has done wonders getting his name registered in the world record books by making a unique guitar. Prakash Upadhyay has illuminated the name of the entire city as well as the entire Uttarakhand. His entry in the Limca Book of World Records is the subject of pride for the people of the entire state.

This is not the first time Prakash Upadhyay has created something that has grabbed attention. He already has many achievements in his name when it comes to creating the smallest versions of things you wouldn’t expect to witness. But he keeps inventing one after other. He has created the world’s smallest book with his uniue talent, and also the smallest Hanuman Chalisa. Not only this, the record of making the world’s smallest spinning wheel, pencil and, sea ship also belongs to him. And now, Prakash Upadhyay has yet again been featured in the Limca Book of World Records by making a guitar of just three centimeters.

Not only has Upadhyay, working in the post of (Artist) in the Government Medical College, Haldwani, created the world’s smallest guitar but the device actually works and is not just a toy.

This is Upadhyay’s seventh personal world record with the working model of a guitar of just 3 cm length. The artist used pure sandalwood, copper, aluminum strings, and pins to come up with a unique masterpiece. The music generated by the strumming of this guitar can be heard very well through the microphone. This guitar was made in just 4 hours 30 minutes on the 29 April 2022 and this wonder has been recorded in the “Limca Book of Records" (2021–22).

Limca book has given a prominent place to this record on the back cover of his book and a certificate has been provided to Prakash. Apart from this record, 6 individual world records and three collective, (Guinness Book of World Records) are recorded in the name of Prakash Upadhyay.

