Uttarakhand Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom’s Family Sends Her 'Cheap' Lehenga

While weddings across the world get called off due to a mismatch between families, or a difference between the couple getting married. In a unique case in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, a bride called off the wedding with her fiance because she was not given an expensive lehenga. The girl, belonging to the Rajpura neighbourhood was already engaged. She threw a fit when she discovered that the lehenga that the groom’s family had purchased for her cost only Rs. 10,000.

The groom’s family, on the other hand, claimed that they purchased the lehenga exclusively from Lucknow. The couple got engaged in June. The wedding was scheduled for November 5.

On the day of the wedding, the bride lost her calm and refused to get married. As per the locals, the groom’s father gave the girl his ATM card to purchase the lehenga of her preference but that did not work out.

After all the ruckus, the case was brought in attention of the Kotwali police, and the decision to terminate the wedding was taken.

Meanwhile, earlier, in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, a wedding was called off at the last moment after the groom could not read the newspaper without his glasses on. The incident from Auraiya district took place after Arjun Singh, a resident of Jamalpur village of Sadar Kotwali area, had fixed the marriage of his daughter, Archana, with Shivam, who is a resident of Banshi village. Singh chose Shivam as he was a “well-educated boy" and soon fixed the date of marriage, and began all preparations. The traditional ceremony of ‘Shagun’ was also performed before the wedding, by gifting the groom a motorcycle.

Things however, took a turn for the worse on the day of the wedding. Arjun Singh tells News18, that “when the Baraat procession came to the house on June 20, the groom was constantly seen wearing spectacles the whole time." The women of the family, including the bride felt suspicious guessing his weak eyesight and then asked the groom Shivam to read a Hindi newspaper without his glasses on, which he failed to do. The groom could not see without his glasses, and on knowing this, the bride refused to marry him. Respecting her decision, the bride’s family also unanimously agreed to call off the wedding.

