Uttarakhand Golu Devta Temple Turns Seat of Justice as Devotees Write Letters to Deity

In Uttarakhand, Golu Devta (Golajyu Maharaj) is considered to be the god of justice. There are many temples in the state dedicated to Golu Devta, but Chitai’s Golu Devta temple, which is situated in Almora, is most popular and considered to be the seat of justice among the people of Uttarakhand. The Chitai temple is located 8 kilometres from Almora city on Pithoragarh Highway. It usually remains crowded with devotees.

It is believed that a devotee can get justice through a letter addressed to Golu Devta in this temple. For this reason, there are thousands of letters and bells in the temple premises. Golu Devta is worshiped by the locals as the supreme god of speedy justice. He is also symbolized as a dynasty deity.

Golu Devta is called by many names in Uttarakhand; one of them is Gaur Bhairav. People of faith believe Golu Devta to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. Devotees who come with wishes and prayers write them down in the form of letters and keep them in the temple premises or hang them with the help of a string. When their wishes are fulfilled, they offer a bell to the deity.

Such is the popularity of this temple that people not only from Uttarakhand but also from abroad come here to seek justice.

This is not the only place where people’s desires take on such a form. Many devotees at Odisha’s Samaleswari temple write letters to the deity. These range from letters about their lovers to prayers from fathers hoping their daughters would pass the NEET.

This year, it was letters galore when the money deposited in the temple’s donation box was being counted. Devotees and tourists from across the state visited the shrine for a glimpse of the deity Samaleswari. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

