Uttarakhand Police Reunite Tourist With Rs 65,000 iPhone She Lost in Crowd

With the increased dependence on our phones, losing them can be really chaotic. Apart from the fact that we may temporarily be restricted from accessing critical data, losing a phone, especially an iPhone, also means a big hole in the pocket. A tourist in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh almost went through all these hassles when she lost her phone but just then, the police came to her rescue. The police team's quick actions ensured that the woman was reunited with her iPhone worth Rs 65,000. Sharing an Instagram post, Uttarakhand Police revealed that the woman had lost her phone at a crowded place near Janak Bridge in Rishikesh. Acting promptly on her complaint, the police team found the phone and returned it to her. The photo shows a police officer returning the iPhone to its original user.

Reacting to the post, social media users lauded the effort of the police team. “Good job, Uttrakhand police," wrote a user while another commented, “Salute for Uttrakhand police."

However, this is not the first time that Uttarakhand Police has received appreciation for their quick actions to help people. Earlier, a video of a police team rescuing two youths trapped in the Mandakini River had gone viral on social media. The rescue operation in Uttarkashi district was carried out jointly with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The young men had crossed the river when the flow was low. However, on their return, they got stuck on the other side as the water level suddenly rose to a dangerous level. After receiving the information about the incident, the police and SDRF team reached the site. The video of the rescue shows the officials rescuing the trapped men with the help of a life buoy, life jacket and rope.

Both the men were rescued unhurt. Following the incident, police issued an advisory for the locals to not go near the river as it could be dangerous for their safety.

