'Vada Pav Cheen Liya': Why Sehwag's Tweet on Pat Cummins Irked Rohit Sharma Fans

Pat Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty in his very first outing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. When KKR needed 62 off 41 balls while Chasing 162 by Mumbai, Cummins turned superhuman, smashing an unbeaten 56 off 15 seemingly out of nowhere. The Aussie quickie talked only in elegant sixes and fours and was subsequently awarded the Player of the Match for his ridiculous batting display. Away from the field, Cummins was hailed by Shah Rukh Khan, commentators, and cricketers alike who heaped praises on the “new finisher" of IPL 2022. Among them was Virender Sehwag who shared a photo of Cummins along with a caption that read: “Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 … Jeera Batti #MIvKKR (sic)."

Advertisement

While the tweet in itself seemed harmless on the surface, Rohit Sharma fans did not take a liking to the “vada pav" reference in Viru’s tweet.

Advertisement

Why are fans angry?

Advertisement

Ever since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off in September 2020 two years ago amid the global pandemic, cricketers, especially those from India, were in the public eye for purportedly gaining “extra kilos" during the coronavirus lockdown. While some players were outrightly body shamed and mocked for the “paunch" they carried on the field, many critics wondered if being “unfit" could hamper their or team’s performances.

Not the first time

This isn’t the first instance where Sehwag is facing the heat from irked Rohit Sharma fans. The former swashbuckling batter found himself in a social media storm a couple of years ago when one of his videos that were part of the “Viru ki Baithak" show caused outrage. In the video, the former player shared his pre and post-match analysis of IPL 2020.

Sharing his opinions and takes on the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash, Sehwag had referred to Mumbai Indians’ chief as ‘Vada Pav,’ a dig allegedly at the latter’s fitness. “Rohit was not playing. But so what if vada pav was injured? His spot was taken by samosa pav. I mean Saurabh Tiwary. Understood why?"

Clarification from Sehwag

Come 2022, on sensing that his tweet may have ruffled some feathers, Sehwag posted a follow-up tweet on Wednesday stating that he was a bigger fan of Rohit Sharma’s batting and his fans could perhaps take a “chill pill."

“The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys," Sehwag wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.