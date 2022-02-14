Valentine's Day 2022 is Here and Single Twitter Has a Date With Memes

Valentine’s Day is here and so are the memes. From couples exchanging wishes on Twitter to single people complaining about having to witness the same, the day of love is not as simple as it sounds. Over the years, Valentine’s Day has had different associations for different people in India. For instance, there’s a whole group of people on Twitter insisting that this day be celebrated as ‘Matri-Pitri Pujan Diwas’ and that we should be saying no to “evil Western customs". Yet, it seems, love will find a way. Except into the cold, bitter hearts of the singles who have no time to spare for naïve displays of childish affection. Or maybe they just haven’t found a date. Whatever. Here’s a roundup of memes if you could do with a self-pitying laugh today because you don’t have a Valentine, or worse, because you have one.

In the words of someone you don’t know on Twitter, “Chin up sweet cheeks. It’s ok to be alone and single on Valentine’s day. Remember, you’re alone and single yesterday, tomorrow, and the days that follow, so this shouldn’t affect you that much. Ok?"

https://twitter.com/imblazedclap/status/1493090875659808771

If these memes alone aren’t doing much for you and want to turn it a notch higher, you could always name a bug after your ex and watch it get eaten slowly. The Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania is allowing people to name a bug after their former partner just for $5 or Rs 374. The zoo then feeds the bug to their animals. The Lehigh Zoo advertised the offer on their Twitter page for this Valentine’s Day and wrote in the poster, “Name a bug after your ex and we will feed it to one of our animal ambassadors!" The advertisement further described that people can make a donation of Rs 364 to name a cricket which will be later served to an animal. According to the Lehigh Zoo website, the zoo will also post weekly videos on Facebook where people can witness the bug named after their ex being fed to the animals.

If that’s not enough either, you could watch Gehraiyaan or Tinder Swindler to permanently put you off wanting to have a date on Valentine’s day. Or ever.

