Valentine's Day is Almost Here and Singles are Professing their Love for Memes Online

Valentine’s Day is just four days away and singles are taking the meme route to ward off the pressure. Along with Rose Day, Chocolate Day messages, memes about what singles will be doing on Valentine’s Day are flooding the internet. Take a look at a few:

“singles on valentine’s day:

“Valentine’s Day next week*

Le singles:"

“Singles on Valentine’s day :"

*Celebrate valentine’s day or die*

Advertisement

Memer girls:-"

“Valentine’s day plan: Work :"

“*Valentines day starts today*

singles:"

Advertisement

“Singles have different plans for Valentines Day."

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day on the western side, is celebrated annually on February 14. The day originated as a Western Christian feast day, to honour one or two early saints named Valentinus. Valentine’s Day is recognized as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love, across the world. It is a day to profess love and affection to your lover.

The seven-day celebration of love will start from February 7 with Rose Day and each day will have unique significance. Roses are special for expressing your feelings and giving a red rose to your loved one is the simplest yet meaningful way to do so. Different coloured roses denote different meanings like red rose expresses love while the yellow stands for friendship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.