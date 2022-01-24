Vamika to 'RCB Girl', 6 Times Viral Photos from Cricket Stadium Broke the Internet

The cricketing world is akin to Bollywood when it comes to drama, and some of the photos on and off the pitch that have gone viral over the years are right out of the movies. Be it Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s plight over daughter Vamika’s photos going viral, or the RCB girl who was stalked and harassed, or the disappointed Pakistani fan who is now part of an English vocab book- it’s sometimes toxic, sometimes wholesome and always very, very viral. These photos bear testimony to India’s ardent passion about Cricket and how we’re ready to be aggressive, silly, exuberant and all at once for the sake of the sport. Here, we take you through a gallery that’s a melting pot of fan emotions ruling the Cricket stadium down the years.

Virat Kohli, Vamika and a half century

Advertisement

In the last match of the series against South Africa, Virat Kohli smashed his 64th ODI half-century and dedicated it to daughter Vamika with a special celebration. Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands with the toddler, and soon, photos of the moment went viral. It went to the extent that Sharma had to put up an Instagram story asking that the photos revealing Vamika’s face should not be circulated, as had been requested by the couple earlier.

Advertisement

The RCB Girl

The viral ‘RCB Girl’ was in the stands during a 2019 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The camera was fixed on her for about five seconds, and that was all it took for her identity to be disclosed to the whole world. She was thereafter stalked and harassed online. Speaking about how complete strangers tracked her down on the Internet and then revealed her identity to the world, the woman wrote, “I am confused as to how people found my name/profile. My identity, privacy & life have been hacked in an instant".

Advertisement

The Disappointed Pakistani Fan

Advertisement

During Pakistan’s match against Australia in 2019, the “disappointed Pakistani fan" summed up every Pakistan supporter was feeling in the stands that day. With hands on his hips and disappointment written all over his face, the fan perfectly summed up Pakistan’s slipped opportunity to win the match. Since then, Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, the man behind the meme, has gone down in the Internet’s halls of fame.

Advertisement

‘Mahi tum jaha hum waha…’

During the IPL 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium, a fan with an endearing sign for MS Dhoni went viral. The fan claimed to have travelled all the way from Chennai just to catch a glimpse of the CSK skipper. “Mahi tum jaha hum waha (Mahi, wherever you go, we will follow)… all the way from Chennai to Dubai to watch you play. CSK PLEASE GET THE CUP HOME," the banner read as the fan signed off by writing: “fangirlforever."

Ravichandra Ashwin’s daughter ‘looking’ for him

Last year, Team India squad playing against England in the fourth Test, left out Ravichandra Ashwin, a decision that brought on much criticism from social media. Fans mocked Virat Kohli and India’s “questionable" reasoning to have Ashwin away from the action with the series being nicely poised at 1-1. Taking the jibe forward on the First Day of the 4th Test was none other than Ashwin’s wife Prithi Ashwin, an ardent fan of the sport, who came up with an interesting take. The video shared by Prithi showed the couple’s daughter “looking" for Ashwin at The Oval. Did she find her father? We suppose no.

The Gutkha Man

During India’s first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last year, a man seated in the stands was spotted “chewing" gutkha as he spoke on the phone. He went on to inspire a slew of memes that hinged on the Bollywood UP stereotype, where every character from the state is shown to have a gutkha-chewing habit and tends to speak with said item in their mouth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.