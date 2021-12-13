Vaping May Double the Risk of Erectile Dysfunction in Men Older than 25

Vaping nicotine may put healthy men at higher risk of erectile dysfunction as compared to those who don’t vape, finds a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, found that healthy men between the ages of 20 and 65 who vaped nicotine daily were more than twice as likely to report experiencing erectile dysfunction, CNN reported. “Our analysis accounted for the cigarette smoking history of participants, including those who were never cigarette smokers to begin with," study author Omar El Shahawy from New York University, was quoted as saying. For the study, the team involved nearly 46,000 adults and looked at information reported by men who regularly used e-cigarettes, restricting their analysis to only those who were otherwise healthy.

“We excluded people with high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease, which is a big reason for ED, and we excluded those with a history of smoking," Shahawy said.

Advertisement

The researcher further mentioned that it is possible that daily e-cigarette vaping may be associated with higher odds of erectile dysfunction regardless of one’s smoking history.

In a similar study, Smoking e-cigarettes can even make an individual habitual of traditional cigarettes, suggests a new study. This might further lead to creating ill cardiovascular effects.

The study, titled ‘Vaping linked with heart problems’, was recently published in the journal European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

The paper has also suggested limiting the sales and advertising of the sweet flavors, banning it for the use of the teenagers leading to harmful effects. E-cigarettes result in raising the blood pressure and heart rate. This makes the artery wall become stiffer and less elastic and damages the inner lining of the blood vessels.

These factors would lead to blood clots and building fatty inside artery walls, resulting in heart attack. This established the relation between vaping, e-cigarettes and heart attack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.