'Vecna in Patna': Netflix is Making Things 'Stranger' in These Indian Cities

In less than 10 days, the much anticipated second volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things will be launched on Netflix. The highly popular sci-fi horror has made quite a mark among the audience with a darker, scarier, fourth season. The nail-biting plot became more appealing when the creators decided to reveal the climax in two installments. Netflix is set to welcome volume 2 with all pomp and show worldwide, including India. As part of their promotional campaigns, the OTT platform shared a series of tweets pairing up the characters in Stranger Things with various cities in India based on their names. Bringing their A-game in rhyming, Netflix has, quite artfully, placed the characters from reel life in real places.

First up is the horrendously frightening villain of the season, Vecna. Sharing the image of Vecna standing in front of Buddha Smriti Park in Patna, Bihar, Netflix wrote, “You have heard of elf on the shelf. Now, get ready for…Vecna in Patna.”

Then came the controversial character, Billy, who’s chilling in “Dilli.”

The next image features our favourite babysitter, Steve Harrington. The image displays an in-text that reads, “Cutie in Ooty.”

Last but not least was the newly introduced crazy of season 4, Yuri, “in Mussoorie.”

Well, it was not just Netflix who played around with words. A well-thought pair was shared by Tata Play which wrote, “Jim Hopper in Ghatkopar.”

How about “Sinclair in Ajmer”?

Don't miss, “Dustin in Cochin.”

Netflix and Stranger Things together promise a great show, be it on or off-screen. While promoting the release of volume 1 of season 4, the creators and publishers took it to a next level and painted the Gateway of India with the shades of the 'upside down' world. Take a look:

The Empire State Building, too, teased Vecna to the entire city.

The next installment of the season will premiere on July 1. The second volume will only have two episodes.

