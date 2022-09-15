Velvet Toilet Paper to Ironed Shoe Laces: The Royal 'Tantrums' Of King Charles III

The baton of the British monarchy is now in the hands of King Charles III who will be occupying the Royal Family’s throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth III. With this, there has reignited curiosity about the British family, especially King Charles, and how they live. A 2015 Amazon Prime Documentary “Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm" revealed details of King Charles’ lavish lifestyles and his tantrums through the accounts of Paul Burrel who served as Buttler to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Paul revealed the precise direction that King Charles’ staff was given to care for him as he likes everything done for him. From ironing his shoelaces to putting toothpaste on his toothbrush, there was a long list of directions that were given to his personal staff.

Advertisement

Referred to as the “pampered prince" by his staff at Clarence House, where he lived with his wife Queen Consort Camilla since 2003, King Charles had his pyjamas pressed every morning. The staff was directed to keep the bath plug in a certain position and the bathtub only half filled with water " just tepid". Burrel revealed that the king had his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning, reported The New York Post.

His day began with a healthy breakfast that included homemade bread and assortments of fresh fruits and juices. He reportedly insisted on using a warming tray to keep his cheese and biscuits warmed at a certain temperature.

However, the special instruction and demands of King Charles aren’t only limited to his presence in Britain. Wherever Charles goes in the world, breakfast boxes go with him and so do a whole lot of things.

He reportedly sends a van of his possessions to his friends’ country houses ahead of his arrival to unload his bed, furniture and even pictures, but the most unusual of them all is his toilet seat.

Advertisement

King Charles allegedly brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper with him whenever he travels.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here