Viagra May Reduce Risk of Alzheimer's by Almost 70%, Study Finds

According to a new US study, Viagra could be a useful treatment against Alzheimer’s disease. Presently, there is no cure found for the most common type of age-related dementia. Cleveland Clinic researchers used gene-mapping network and compiled genetic data to find out the most effective treatment for Alzheimer’s from over 1,600 Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs. Viagra, also known as sildenafil, has been proven to “improve cognition and memory in preclinical models" and was found to be the best drug candidate, The Guardian quoted Dr Feixiong Cheng, who led the research. The team then compared people who use sildenafil and non-users to determine the link between the drug and the disease via a database of over 7 million people in the US. Six years of research found that sildenafil users had 69% less chances of developing Alzheimer’s compared to non-users. The team also came up with a model that indicated that the drug multiplied brain cell growth and impacted tau proteins, the findings of which were published in the journal Nature Aging.

Initially meant to be medication for the heart to improve blood flow and widen blood vessels, Viagra was then discovered to be effective for treating erectile dysfunction, too. Sildenafil is also used for pulmonary hypertension, a lung condition. Dr Cheng, however, warned that the research does not mean a causal relationshinp between the two. He added that randomised trials of both sexes with placebo control are necessary to find out the actual efficacy of sildenafil.

Dr Ivan Koychev, a senior clinical researcher at the University of Oxford, who was not part of the research, said that it was exciting news because it refers to a particular drug that may lead to an innovative way to treat dementia.

Professor Tara Spires-Jones, deputy director of the Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said that many constraints are to be taken into account regarding this research. “While these data are interesting scientifically, based on this study, I would not rush out to start taking sildenafil as a prevention for Alzheimer’s disease," The Guardian quoted her as saying.

Dr Susan Kohlhaas, director of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said that repurposing a drug authorised to treat other medical conditions can hasten the process of finding effective treatments for dementia. She added that the findings of this study can be proven only with a large-scale clinical trial that compares sildenafil with the usual recommended treatments. The current research does not fully prove that the pill helps in stopping or slowing down the disease.

