Vibrantly Coloured Seadragons Wash up on Australian Beaches after Record Rainfall

After weeks of record rainfall, a number of strange and vibrant creatures, in the last few days, have washed up on beaches in Australia. The latest creature to wash up on the shore has left experts baffled. Pictures of the dead fish - seadragons - have emerged across beachfronts in New South Wales. So far, the seadragons have been seen in Cronulla, Malabar and the Central Coast. But these stranded sea dragons were spotted at least 10 times larger than the normal, which has led to several theories and concerns about the anomaly, reports Daily Star.

Professor of marine ecology at the University of Technology Sydney, Dr David Booth told the Sydney Morning Herald that the vibrantly coloured seadragons could be a “result of some combination of the shocking weather, pollutants being washed into the ocean and big surf." He shared that over 20 sea dragons have been discovered across beaches in Sydney, in the past two weeks.

These seadragons can often be found in Australian waters and it is unusual for them to stray so far away from home. Booth explained that these little seadragons are weedy and they don’t stray any further than 20-50 metres away from their patch, in their whole lifetime. During strong currents, they hold on to kelp.

Beachgoer Betty Ratcliffe shared that she stumbled upon 7 seven seadragons within a week.“The first one I found had recently died; it was so vibrant, with orange, yellow and purple,” she said, adding that over the next couple of days she kept finding more and more.

Susceptible to loss of habitat and changing environmental factors are being considered the prime factors of the seadragons being washed up to the shore.

