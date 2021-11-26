Video: 13-Year-Old Faridabad Boy Shocks Internet With Brilliant Cooking Skills

A video of a 13-year-old boy, who has impressed everyone with his culinary and cooking skills, is going viral on the internet. The one-minute video shared by food blogger Vishal on his YouTube channel wherein 13-year-old Deepesh from Faridabad is selling honey chilli potato on a street cart is all over social media now.

>YouTube Link:

The video starts with the kid frying crispy potatoes in a pan and then tossing in spicy gravy. The kid first prepares the gravy of honey chilli potato by pouring some oil in a pan with capsicum, onion and seasoning. He then fries potatoes, adds them to the gravy and tosses them on high flame.

Advertisement

The video impressed many netizens as they praised the kid in the comments section.

One user, blessing the kid said, “Op kid. I can’t imagine that while his friends play, he goes to school then does work with no time for playing just giving him my best wishes pls God bless him."

Another user, saluting the kid for supporting his family, said, “Salute to this kid. He is helping his family financially at this age when most of the children’s playing games and all."

The video was shared by Foody Vishal on November 22, and the video has received over 829,608 views. In the description, Vishal stated that the kid makes dishes like chilli potatoes, spring rolls, and momos etc. Apart from schooling, the kid runs the street food cart to support his family.

Every so often, inspiring videos like this one go viral on the internet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.