Video: A Cup, A Saucer And A Flying Bird Leaves Netizens Amazed

Social media is a repository of some fascinating videos. Every other day, we come across clips that amaze us. The video we are today going to talk about today appears normal at the beginning but only until the magic happens. The viral clip shows a normal cup and a saucer with lines on them. However, as soon as they are put together, something magical happens.

The cup and the saucer are designed in such a way that they have left more than 57 lakh people astonished. When you look at them separately, they look like ordinary everyday kitchen utensils, but when put together, they become a piece of art. When you place the cup on top of the saucer at a particular angle, a bird appears.

The bird flies when you rotate the cup. While it is a simple design, it is enough to amaze anyone. Separately you notice that there are straight stripes on the cup and similar lines on one side of the plate but of different sizes. The wings of the bird move up and down, giving the impression that it’s flying when the cup is rotated.

The amazing piece of art has been shared on Twitter by a user named Tansu Yegen. The video has 53 million views which seem to be increasing every minute of the day.

One user asked, “Where can you buy this cup and saucer?", another answered his question by saying, “Search for Luycho Locomotion Series the Flying Bird. Seems to be available in several places. Might even be different sizes? I’m not sure though."

Many complimented the artist by saying, “Salute to the imagination of the artist," and “Best creativity."

