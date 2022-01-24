Video: Australian Siblings Spend Night In 70-Foot High Swing

Everyone is afraid of something or another. Some get scared of entering the water, while some have acrophobia (fear of heights). But these Australian siblings have done something that is surely not for the weak-hearted.

The Australian brother-sister duo, 23-year-old Sam Simons and 19-year-old Ariana Simons, is very fond of adventure trips and keep posting pictures on social media. Your heart will be shaken to the core when you see what this brother-sister duo has done this time. They have also posted videos of their daring deeds on Instagram.

>The thrill of sleeping at 70 feet.

The brother and sister, celebrating a family vacation in New South Wales, put their hammock at a height of 70 feet and were seen swinging between two hills. While Sam was 3 metres above the surface on a slanted cliff, his sister Ariana was 10 metres high. This brave duo of brother and sister spent the whole night on these swings.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sam said that he had been dreaming of doing this for many years, but he could not find the right cliff. When he found this cliff, he immediately set out on his mission to fulfil his dream.

They uploaded a video and photos of their night at 70 feet on their Instagram account. People are in awe of their daring but have also expressed concern about their safety. However, according to this duo, they had made complete security arrangements. They say that they were on the very edge of a cliff, which was 20 metres high. Even if they had fallen, they would have jumped on the cliff first and then reached the cliff.

Anyway, after getting in, they also zipped up the net, so they couldn’t fall out. Talking about their night in the hammock, Sam said that it was the best sleep of his life.

