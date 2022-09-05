Video: Cyclists Topple Like Dominoes After Crashing Into A Stalled Motorcycle

Cycling competitions are usually fun to watch as they boast of a lot of adrenaline rush. Most of the races have a pattern as to how cyclists ride. In order to save energy for pushing themselves in the end, cyclists ride in a group with considerable space between them. This is done so that they don’t lose their energy quickly or crash into one another. However, if an obstacle suddenly comes their way, it might lead to a grave accident. A video showing a similar accident has surfaced online where a biker suddenly comes into the middle of the track during a cycling race.

The viral video shows a biker seated on his two-wheeler in the middle of the track as several cyclists overtake him from both sides. While the first half of the group of cyclists manages to dodge the biker and continues with the race, the other half of the group topples on the track. One of the competitors crashes into the bike due to a lack of space, resulting in the accident of others behind him. The momentum due to the high speed also leads to their cycles getting damaged. One of the cycle’s tires can also be seen rolling away on the left side of the frame.

The second point of view of the accident, from the front, shows the intensity with which the cyclists fell. The caption of the viral video read, “Can’t park there sir." It was shared on the microblogging platform yesterday (September 4) and has amassed close to 28 thousand views and 946 likes so far.

A user, in the comments section of the tweet, shared a screenshot of a news article explaining the accident. The article revealed that the pace bike had issues with the clutch, causing the biker to stop at the start of the race. The incident reportedly occurred at the ninth annual Red Hook Crit in Brooklyn.

