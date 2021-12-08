Video: Horrified People Run to Save Their Lives As Semeru Volcano Erupts in Indonesia

A tragic video showing people running to save their lives after a volcanic eruption in Indonesia has surfaced online and is now going viral. The horrifying video shows the Semeru Volcano eruption in Indonesia, leading to the death of 34 people so far.

This short clip, shared by the BNO News, has already been viewed by nearly 38 lakh people. According to reports, even several days after the explosion, the ash and smoke still billowed from the area.

The incident caused severe destruction in 11 nearby villages. On the Java island, there’s a night-like situation even during the daytime. Various videos are going viral on social media showing people running to save their lives, screaming and begging. All the airline facilities in the area have been suspended.

The rescue operation by the Indonesian Government is still underway. The country president has visited the survivors.

In fact, when a volcano erupts, its lava, ash and stones spread across kilometres, causing severe injuries among locals. Humans become helpless when it comes to natural calamities like an earthquake or a flood.

