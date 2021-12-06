Video: In Another 'Experiment, Streetfood Vendor Prepares 'Jhannat Mirchi Icecream'

Every hotel or restaurant has its own speciality, but the kind of combinations we see in street food is something we hardly find anywhere else. The latest in that list, believe it or not, is green chilli ice cream, a video of which is going viral on social media.

It is also an experiment to give food a new flavour. The way the vendor mixed the ice cream with green chilli and made a roll has shocked people. The vendor has named this weird dish as Jhannat Mirchi ice cream roll.

Let’s have a look at the recipe for this sweet and spicy ice cream. To prepare this “Jhannat Mirchi ice cream roll", the shopkeeper first cuts the green chilli into small pieces and then spreads Nutella on them. He then puts cream milk and crushes everything together. After beating the ice cream properly in the freezer, he spreads it nicely and cuts it to prepare small rolls.

This way, after preparing green chilli ice cream, the shopkeeper puts some syrup on it and serves it with chilli topping. The video of the ice cream roll has been shared on YouTube by a channel named Spoons of Indore. The video has got 7,653,540 views. Everyone watching this video is reacting to it. One of the users wrote that only this was left to be seen.

Some people also said that a food abuse control bureau should be constituted so that people do not do such things to food. These days, everyone loves experimenting with food items and then posting them on social media.

