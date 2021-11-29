Video: In Wales, Tree Falls Near Woman, She Thanks Cigarette For Saving Life

Cigarettes could also save a life? What? Did you find it shocking? Well, at least 55-year-old Cheryl Pound believes that his life was saved by a cigarette. Cheryl works in The Star Pub in Bridgend, Wales.

Cheryl took some time from her work and went a little away to smoke a cigarette inside the pub premises. There, she lit her cigarette and started smoking it when suddenly she heard a loud noise of something cracking. The woman was standing under a shade and suddenly a big tree fell.

In the video, Cheryl looked shocked after the incident and started shaking because of fear. Somehow she came out of there.

According to a report in The Sun, she thanked her cigarette. She said that it was because of the cigarette that she was still alive. She said that if she were outside the shade, the tree would have fallen on her. This would have either led to a serious injury to her or may well have caused her death.

The woman said that there was a strong thunderstorm on that day. The woman further said that the tree that collapsed due to the wind destroyed 4 tables of the bar.

However, it is both shocking and funny that the woman is giving the credit of saving her life to her cigarette.

