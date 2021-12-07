Video: Italy Man Creates Music With Old Utensils, Broken Buckets, Leaving People Shocked

There are umpteen musicians in the world who shock everyone with their talent. Their understanding of music and control of the instruments makes many believe that they were born for it. An Italian musician recently took the internet by storm after he played amazing drums with old utensils and buckets. The world is in awe of the extraordinary talent this man possesses.

Italy’s Dario Rossi is a drummer and a musician but no one can match his talent. A video wherein Dario is performing was shared on the Facebook page, Techno Element, and is now going viral. In the clip, the man is seen playing the drum while sitting among a lot of people. The one-minute-long video shows Dario using old utensils and broken buckets to create music. Within seconds, the Italian man creates magic, leaving everyone in shock.

Advertisement

Several people can be seen sitting behind him as Dario looks completely engrossed in playing with his utensils. The video has already received 63,000 likes and 1.5 million views. After watching the video, a lot of people wanted to know who the person was. Some others said that Dario should give such a performance on real drums too.

It is worth noting that Dario is extremely popular on Instagram where he has nearly 68,000 followers. He keeps sharing videos of his drum performance here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.