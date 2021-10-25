Video: Kid Salutes Security Officer At Bengaluru Airport, Twitter Users Praise Gesture

A video wherein a small kid is saluting a security officer at the Bengaluru airport is winning hearts on the internet. In the video, a small boy, while walking past a vehicle, notices an official, who was keeping an eye on everyone at the airport. The jawan was standing inside his car through an open roof. The boy first stops and moments later, salutes the official, who reciprocates the gesture. The man accompanying the kid gives him a thumbs up.

A Twitter user shared the video, saying, “Yesterday at #BLR airport… This proud moment was captured by one of my friend… #TeriMitti @ParineetiChopra @manojmuntashir

@BPraak @akshaykumar". In the background, a famous song, “Teri Metti Mein Mil Janvan", is also playing.

The video has been retweeted by over 2000 people and has received over 8,500 likes.

One of the users on Twitter said that the video made him cry, while another said that this is the culture and upbringing of our country India. She also saluted the parents for the kid’s upbringing.

Another user wrote: “This indeed is the cutest video on the internet today".

The comments section of the post is filled with comments praising the boy and his parents. Such an act is indeed a proud moment for any Indian and this child has undoubtedly won a lot of hearts with his adorable gesture.

