Video: Medical Students Take up 'Jugnu Challenge', Their Video Goes Viral

An Instagram trend with celebrities jumping onto the bandwagon is not something new. Among so many other trends, the popular one these days is the Jugnu challenge. And now a group of girls, who are medical students, have taken up the challenge and their video has gone viral on social media.

While the song, created and sung by Badshah, was already popular among the masses, the video featuring medical kids is not just fetching views but also a lot of love from people.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWnnTJZpaWo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Advertisement

The video, shared by an Instagram account, chinmai_reddyy_, has collected lakhs of views. The video was shared with a caption: “How’s your week going?" The extent to which people loved this video can be guessed from the fact that it has received over 518,000 likes. The video has received lots of comments as well.

One of the users has written “Nice" with heart emoticons. Another one wrote, “Amazing". Several people have also used emoticons to express their feelings.

For those who don’t know, the jugnu challenge on Instagram entails following Badshah and Akanksha Sharma’s hook step from this song.

Not just the common people but the celebrities, too, have been seen following this trend. Everyone seems to be really enjoying doing the hook step of this peppy dance number.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.