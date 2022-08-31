Video of African Father-son Duo Getting Turbans at Golden Temple Leaves Netizens Impressed

India is a land of different cultures, traditions and values that attract people from all corners of the world. Citizens from various parts of the world visit India and get submerged in its traditions to the brim. A viral video on social media shows just that.

A “travel family" from Africa that is currently treading the grounds of our country shows how a father and a son interacted with Indian culture in the best way possible. In the video, the father-son duo is seen getting turbans tied on their heads, while they were exploring Amritsar, Punjab.

Eleise, Lawrence, and their kid, Nyh, are in India and recently went to the Golden Temple situated in Amritsar. During their trip, they came across a pagri house (turban shop) and decided to become a part of the clan.

At the beginning of the video, a banner of the Sardar Pagri House is seen affixed to an electricity pole. The clip then cuts to the shots of Lawrence and Nyh donning a pagri with the assistance of one of the persons from the shop. First in line was Lawrence who gets a dark maroon cloth tied on his head, while Nyh plays with his toy. Then comes Nyh who gets the matching pagri tied to his head.

Sharing the video, the couple, in the caption, wrote, “Getting a pagri in Amritsar to visit the golden temple. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate more than 10 lakh views. Netizens poured their reactions into the comment section in abundance. One user wrote, “You look like a handsome sardar."

Another said, “This is too cute." “You guys rock the pag (short for pagri)," wrote one user. One commented, “Absolutely love this. I had to look twice as I thought you were Asian. Lovely to see you embracing our culture and experiencing it all. Have the best time."

