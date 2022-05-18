Video Of Beads Moving Upwards Between Bottles Filled With Water Goes Viral

Science is all around us. Sometimes we are not able to pay attention to it. But with small and easy experiments we can find out many big wonders of science around us. These days, a video related to one such experiment is going viral on social media. In the video coloured beads are going upward in water between two glass bottles and seeing this everyone is curious to know the reason behind this.

An Instagram account named ViralHog, which often shares viral videos, recently shared a video, in which a person is seen doing an experiment with two glass bottles. One bottle is filled with beads and the other with water. The bottle of beads has a paper on it. Then he overturns the water bottle and puts it on the other bottle in such a way that the mouths of both the bottles stick to each other completely. After this, he removes the paper from the middle and water from the top bottle starts flowing into the other bottle. It is quite normal. But, the surprising thing is how the beads in the bottle started flowing upwards. As the vortex was formed inside the water filled bottle, the beads went up and then they were divided equally and after sometime the beads stopped flowing.

This fun experiment related to science is blowing the minds of netizens. The video has got over 1.2 lakh views and many users have also shared their comments. One person said that he thought there would be an explosion. Another user asked what is the science behind it. A third user explained the science behind it. “It’s called Equilibrium. When the water started flowing with pressure from top to bottom, then the beads were moved upwards by force, but when the water in the top bottle started decreasing, the up thrust of the water was not so much that it could take away the remaining beads. Apart from this, the beads are not too heavy to drown. So in both the bottles they got stuck in the middle. In this way a situation of equilibrium was created in the bottle," the user said.

