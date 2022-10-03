Video of Buffalo Dancing and Mimicking Woman's Bhangra Steps Goes Viral

The internet is filled with umpteen funny animal videos that can leave netizens in splits. Now, joining the bandwagon is a viral clip of a domestic buffalo who can be seen dancing along with a woman. It is usual to watch a pet dog or a cat groove along with its owner, but a buffalo’s dance performance has now become a rare scenario for internet users. While many can’t believe that the domestic animal is actually dancing, a section of the internet is praising the woman for turning an unusual thing into reality.

In the viral clip, the woman who appears to be the buffalo’s owner can be seen standing in the backyard of a house. She begins to do some bhangra steps while seemingly feeding her domestic buffalos. As she dances, the woman also instructs the animal to join her. In a surprising twist, the domestic animal makes an attempt to follow the woman. The animal jumps and tries to groove. The woman and buffalo aren’t alone in the clip, they are joined by some kids.

Although the kids aren’t clearly visible in the viral video, their laughter can be evidently heard. The buffalo mimicking its owner served as a bizarre yet entertaining site for the kids. Watch the video below:

The unusual behaviour of the buffalo has amassed massive attention from animal lovers on the photo-sharing application. With over 30 thousand views and more than 2 thousand likes, netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with hilarious comments. A user joked, “Aurat kuch bhi Kara sakti hai Babu bhaiya (Women can do anything)," another commented, “Yahi sab dekhne ke liye to maine 2 GB/day wala data plan liya hai (I’ve opted for 2 GB/day data plan to watch such content online)."

One more wrote, “Woh stree hai, woh kuchh bhi kar sakti hai! (She is a woman, she can do everything)." Meanwhile, a netizen used the famous Hindi phrase ‘Bhains ke aaje been bajana’ to articulate, “People have been saying for centuries that playing in front of buffalo does not make any difference to buffalo, but this woman made the buffalo dance with her, nothing is impossible on this earth." The location of the viral clip remains unclear as of yet.

