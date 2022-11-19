Video of Chimpanzee Mother's Reunion With Her Child is Melting Hearts Online

The internet is captivated by a video showing a chimpanzee mother and child reuniting in a US zoo, two days after the baby was given birth via C-section. The Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita said on Tuesday that the chimpanzee, Mahale, gave birth to a male baby through C-section on November 15. However, the infant had to be kept apart from the mother after delivery due to some health issues.

The clip, posted on Instagram, shows how the mother is adorably caressing the baby after finally getting to hold him. The video begins with a close-up shot of the mother-son duo and then zooms out to give a glimpse of the entire scene. One can also notice the mother resting on the quilt that is placed below her. Along with the video, the caption read, “Just in from the keepers: Mahale and Baby are doing amazing, and our boy now has a name! Kucheza (koo-CHAY-zuh) means “play" in Swahili. In this video you can see a sweet moment between mom and son while he nurses".

Watch the video below:

The video garnered over 27 thousand views and still counting. On seeing the video, social media users were left in awe and penned adorable messages. One of the users wrote, “Mom is so happy to have her baby with her". Another user wrote, “So sweet! Bless her heart! I wonder if she thought she lost her baby when she didn’t see him for 2 days". A third user penned, “This IS THE BEST VIDEO EVER! Heart-melting and so natural. Wonderful".

Several other users commented with hearts, crying faces, joining hands and heart-struck emojis.

Previously, the Zoo shared a video of the chimp mother reuniting with her newborn baby. In the video, Mahale embraces her son after seeing him for the first time.

The caption posted with the video revealed that the baby was not able to get enough oxygen at the time of birth and had to be given support until he was healthy

