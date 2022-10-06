Video of Chimpanzees Hugging Each Other Will Remind You of School Reopening After Vacations

Do you remember how it used to feel to meet your friends after an extended vacation from school—especially after exams when the breaks used to last for more than a month? A heart-warming video doing the internet rounds may remind you of just that. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, a group of adorable chimpanzees can be seen rushing toward each other and sharing ecstatic hugs.

The chimpanzees—filmed in an unidentified location— seemed quite happy to see each other as they share hugs. The video proved that animals, similar to humans, also express unbridled joy at having met long-time friends. The video was shared with an endearing caption as well. It read: “Reopening of the school!". The caption was also followed by a heart emoji.

In just a few hours of being posted online, the video has stacked up several thousand views and still counting. At the time of writing this report, the clip had received over nine thousand views along with a flood of reactions on Twitter. “Their class teacher hasn’t arrived yet…!", wrote a user while another

commented: “relatable!", along with several laughing emojis.

Netizens thanked the IFS officer for sharing the adorable clip online.

On a more serious note, the falling number of chimpanzees population is a worrying sign for the world. According to the website of acclaimed wildlife conservationist Dr Jane Gooddall, there are only 3.4 lakh chimpanzees around the globe. The website also stated the crux of the conservationist’s efforts to save chimpanzees–touted to be one of the smartest mammals on the earth. Dr Goodall discovered that “when we put local communities at the heart of conservation, we improve the lives of people, animals, and the environment."

This automatically points towards that awareness about the life and habitat of chimpanzees must be brought forward to the public fore.

