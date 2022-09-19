Video of Courageous Animals Taking on Stronger Foes is The Best Thing to Watch Today

We are often taught moral lessons since our childhood and one of them includes the belief that bravery or courage outweighs physical strength when put on a scale. While it is an inspiring statement, it is mostly advised to use the saying to our advantage wisely as going head-on against a foe thrice our size may be a clear indication of folly.

However, things work a bit differently in the animal kingdom and although it is mostly survival of the fittest out in the wilderness, sometimes larger animals get intimidated by much smaller ones.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

In the video we are going to show you, you will be amazed at the sheer bravery of some much smaller animals either trying to take down a creature twice its size or one that is way higher up in the food chain. A Twitter handle called Funny Man Page has shared a compilation of some interesting videos of these instances.

Take a look at the video:

https://twitter.com/FunnymanPage/status/1567768852490231809?

The video contains clips from many scenarios. In the beginning, we see a small puppy holding its ground against a large crocodile, which is capable of gulping it down in one go. However, the crocodile funnily flees into a nearby pond, visibly intimidated by the puppy.

The clip then shows another puppy going up against a gang of bears, who run helter-skelter trying to escape, one even climbing a tree. There are also some very hilarious encounters like a small chicken trying to fight some goats. The last clip is hilarious as it shows a chicken walking lazily between a couple of crocodiles without a care in the world. Even though the crocodiles snap at it, the chicken escapes elegantly.

Advertisement

The video is both entertaining and motivational when we realize that if animals can display courage during adverse situations, we can learn to embrace our fears and try to face them with courage too.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here