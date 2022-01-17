Video of Deer 'Flying' in the Air Wows Netizens

Animal videos will seldom cease to entertain you. Whether you are tired after a long day’s work or are simply feeling blue, the beauty of animals engaging in crazy activities that we find cute, will often bring a smile to your face. There are no dearth of such videos on the internet and the latest one to join them is that of deer jumping a dirt track in the forest. The jaw-dropping video that was shared by the Twitter handle of WildLense Eco Foundation is a treat to wildlife lovers.

In the video, a deer can be seen sprinting from a water body and crossing the track. The video then turns to slow motion as the deer makes a spectacular jump, covering a height and length that is almost unimaginable. The deer almost looks like it is flying in the air.

Covering a considerable distance, it lands on the opposite side of the track and safely makes its way into the wilderness. As the camera pans, a man who is also seen in the video is also left stunned. The WildLense Eco Foundation captioned the video, “And the gold medal for long and high jump goes to……."

The video, that was shared on January 15 was retweeted more than 700 times and has over 5,000 likes. Netizens were left in awe of the deer’s amazing agility and speed. “Wow, never seen such a long jump from anybody but this one is literally flying," wrote a user.

Another user commented, “Whoa this felt straight out of some action movie".

This comes days after another video featuring deer amazed social media.

A video of a herd of deer leaping out to freedom after being released as part of the forest department’s prey base augmentation program was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.

