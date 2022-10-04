Video of Deer Taking a Massive Jump on a Busy Street Goes Viral, Netizens Call it 'Magnificent'

It’s not every day that you see a deer taking a massive hop over vehicles just to cross the road. Wondering what are we talking about? Recently, a video of a deer taking a massive leap on a busy street was shared on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the footage on Tuesday and it has gone viral since. Netizens, while reacting to the clip, hailed the deer’s ability for a “magnificent" jump, which left many awestruck.

In the video, a deer appears to be running at an outdoor location what appears to be a forest area. Leaving the green lush side, the animal moves toward the busy street when it encounters puddles filled with water on the side of the street. Avoiding the water area, the deer takes a massive leap almost hopping over a few people who are shockingly watching the rare sight. The deer hops once in the middle of the road to cross over toward the other side of the green land. After the massive hop, it continues running at a fast pace. The animal only took about 12 seconds to appear out from the forest area, cross the road, jump to the other side of the green land, and then disappear.

While sharing the video online, the IFS officer wrote, “Ohh dear deer. Jump of the life." The reason why the deer took a massive hop remains unclear. Watch the video below:

Within a couple of hours, the video garnered over 10 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. While reacting to the video, a Twitter user joked, “Those moves belong to a top football team."

Another went on to decipher if the deer’s behaviour can be explained by science, “A bird and animal at the same time – there must be a law in science or physics for this."

Meanwhile, a netizen pointed out that the behaviour could be because the deer’s, “Life and habitat are pretty much disturbed by us."

The location of the incident has not been disclosed as of yet.

