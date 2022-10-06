Video of Dog Holding Tiger's Teeth in a Strong Bite is Thrilling

Although tigers are apex predators, there are many videos on the internet that see them either getting scared or backing off from a fight with pet dogs and animals. Now, a video of a dog tussling with a tiger is going viral on social media. Going by the hierarchy of dangerous and wild animals, dogs are ranked much lower than tigers. It is a rare sight to catch a glimpse of a dog standing up to a tiger. In a viral video, the dog not only picks up a fight but also makes it to a point to stand his ground during a vicious tussle.

The dog can be seen grabbing what seems to be the tiger’s teeth in a firm bite as it tries to move the wild animal. The tiger appears to be frustrated with the dog and delivers a swift blow with its paw. The tiger misses the first blow but the second lands on the target. The result of the fight remains unclear as the short clip only showcases the tiger being held in the dog’s firm grip. Watch the video below:

A barrage of animal lovers responded to the video. While some were shocked by the dog’s actions, many felt pity for it and inquired how the fight ended.

A section of the internet believed, that the dog and the tiger were just playing. A user wrote, “Tiger is tolerating this dog. They are playing obviously," another added, “I guess they are playing tigers have too much adrenaline." Another user who believed the dog’s actions were dangerous even if they grew up together, “They grew up together. But that’s playing with fire."

A user noted that the fight must have turned bad for the dog, the second he let go of the tiger, “The dog better hang on once he lets go he’s toast." One more joined in, “Dog doesn’t let go it’s got a chance, but the moment he lets go it’s over."

It is yet unclear where the footage was captured but it appears to be a zoo as the dog and the tiger aren’t alone in the clip, they’re joined by a lion as well. The lion doesn’t interfere in the apparent fight and is engrossed in its own thoughts.

