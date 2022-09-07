Video of Elderly Woman Selling Chocolates on Local Train Leaves Internet Inspired But Hurt

Age is just a number and a viral video of an elderly lady selling goods on a local train proves it right. The video in question was shared online by the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal. When Maliwal stumbled upon the video, she couldn’t stop herself from appreciating the grit and spirit of the unknown lady, who is still working hard for making her daily ends meet.

In the clip, the elderly woman is seen moving from seat to seat, as she tries to sell a variety of chocolates placed in multiple boxes, which she is carrying in her hands. At one point in the clip, the elderly woman tries to convince a passenger to buy goods from her but gets humbly rejected. The woman then moves to another passenger, being all optimistic despite facing hundreds of rejections every day.

Swati Maliwal was so moved by the elderly that she shed light on the plight of all the women who have to face immense struggles to earn bread. Maliwal said that while some women live a comfortable life, others have to bear discomfort and struggle for hours to make money. She encouraged her followers to buy goods from elderly people on trains whenever possible to support them a tad bit.

She wrote, “While some people live in comfort, struggle is the name of many others. These women and thousands of people like them who work hard and earn bread for two times, if possible, buy goods from them." Take a look at the video below:

With over 5 thousand likes, the clip has garnered over 109.3 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. Netizens in large numbers appeared to be moved by the struggle of the elderly woman. While one said, “Really sad to see these old aged struggling for their living."

Another added, “Sometimes we should buy things from these hardworking people even if we don`t need them. It can help them a lot ."

One more wrote, “Salute to this elderly lady. She is inspiring the youth who simply make excuses."

Many users also inquired about the woman’s identity to trace her back and lend support to her.

A user responded that the elderly seem like the same woman the user once met in a Mumbai local back in 2014. At the time she was selling nail polish on the train.

