Video of Elephant Crossing Wooden Enclosure to Meet Loved Ones is Winning Internet

Animal videos are the sweetest thing on the Internet. They often trend or go viral, for they appeal to almost all age groups. Their histrionics and cute antics are entertaining to watch, but some animal videos go beyond entertainment and teach us life lessons. A saying goes that boundaries can never separate those who love. This saying has been a theme of countless movies, books and TV shows but a recent video that has gone viral reiterates the saying. This video shows that even animals feel the emotion of love and boundaries cannot separate them either.

Odisha’s IFS officer Sushant Nanda shared a video on his social media handle where an elephant put all its might to join its herd. Not only did it break the wooden enclosure, but after crossing over the barrier, it finally breathed a sigh of relief and met its loved ones.

An elephant was seen trapped in a wooden enclosure, separated from his herd. With its herd right in front of it yet unreachable due to the wooden enclosure, the elephant was seen trying its level best to overcome the barrier and cross over to the other side.

With its enormous weight and size, it looked like an almost impossible task for it to make it. But the gentle giant did succeed finally. It took some hard work and time but the mighty animal did not give up. In the end, it was reunited with its loved ones. However, it is to be noted in the video that given its strength, the elephant could have uprooted the fence if it wanted to. Instead, it chose the more amicable way by trying to jump across.

Recently, another video went viral when a herd of elephants in Tamil Nadu was seen trying to cross a barrier alongside a railway track.

Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, posted the video on her Twitter account on February 2. She expressed her dissatisfaction in her post, stating that elephants in that area were having difficulty crossing the barriers.

