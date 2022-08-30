Video of Elephant Escaping Attack by 14 Lionesses Will Give You Goosebumps

A face-off between a group of lions and a lone elephant is likely to end in the favour of the kings of the wild. But sometimes likely things don’t happen, like in the case of this viral video where an elephant escaped its way out from an attack of not one or two but 14 lionesses. In a video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the elephant gets attacked by a group of a lioness. Surrounded by all sides, the tusker struggles to free itself from the grip of the lioness but doesn’t give up. The elephant eventually manages to make its way out and wades far away through the water body nearby. While a lion follows the elephant through the water, the tusker soon turns back and chases it back.

“Lone tusker takes on 14 lionesses & wins. Who should be the king of the forest ?" read the caption posted along the video.

Watch the fascinating encounter here:

The video so far has gained over 2.8 lakh views along with a flood of reactions from users. “No doubt, the NEW KING of Jungle!," wrote a user while several others commented that a fighter is always a winner.

“You will surely win if you don't give up fighting," read a second comment.

Another user said that it’s not the size or weight of the animal but the attitude that decides who is the king of the jungle. “Lion thinks he is the king that’s why he is the king of the jungle. There is no match with the attitude of Lion with other animals," he added.

Users remained worried about the well-being of the tusker and asked if the lion group stopped chasing it. “Still worried about the elephant. Did the lion herd call it quits? So easily? Is this the full video, sir ?"

Users pointed out that the clip was a seven-year-old video from Zambia.

