Video of Father Dropping His Daughter at Her 'Dream College' Will Leave You in Tears

Every child wants to make their parents proud, and the majority of us strive to achieve this. And, when a child leaves home for college, it can be a big moment in a parent’s life. And if the college is affiliated with the University of Delhi, the parents would be as overjoyed as the child, especially the fathers who generally prefer not to be very expressive.

On social media, a touching video of a father breaking into tears as he drops his daughter to college is going viral. The video was posted a few days earlier on Instagram by a user going by the name of Preksha. In less than 5 days, it had over 9.3 million views and more than 1 million likes.

Preksha, a student who was accepted into the prestigious Miranda House at Delhi University, shared a video of her parents dropping her to college. Preksha said in the caption that her father broke down in tears when they were exploring the campus. We have to warn you that watching the video may cause you to shed a few tears because of how heartfelt the moments were.

“They were dropping me off at “our" dream destination Miranda House College, Delhi University. It was my first day so we were just exploring the campus and suddenly I noticed tears rolling down my father’s eyes. He was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions. The fact that his jigar ka tukda will be living far away from him was a bitter truth too. But those tears told me that all the sacrifices I made, all the hard work I did, each and everything I did to achieve this dream was all worth it in the end. All I can say is I can do anything to see your smiley faces and sparkling eyes! Thank You mumma papa!! I love you," read the caption of the video put out by Preksha.

The internet was also moved to tears by this touching moment. The post received several comments from users congratulating her and expressing their love for the video. “This’s so wholesome. Welcome to Miranda, congratulations," commented one social media user. “Very pure! Love this feeling, congratulations," said another. A third wrote, “This is the real treasure!…this video made me so freakin happy..long way to go!"

A few prominent actors were also seen commenting on the post. Ayush Mehra from the popular web series “Operation MBBS " and Rohit Sharaf from the Netflix series “Mismatched " both left comments on the post. Ayush commented, “So pure big hugssss to all three of you." “This is the best video on the internet. Love this so so much. Congratulations!!, “Rohit said. The music used in the video is from Rohit’s recently released series Mismatched, and perfectly matches the vibe of the video.

