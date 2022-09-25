Video of Former Egyptian President’s Speech Mocking Hijab Rule Resurfaces

Amid protests in Iran, an old video of former Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser has gone viral. In the video, he can be seen mocking the need for making the hijab mandatory for women in Egypt. He also recounts his exchange with Hassan al-Hudaybi, who was the head of the Muslim Brotherhood in 1953. The clip has now been posted by journalist Seamus Malekafzali on Twitter. “Always like going back to what Nasser said a long time ago about the idea of

mandatory hijab," read the caption of the video.

“We really wanted to compromise with the Muslim Brotherhood. If they were willing to do so in the correct and proper manner. And I met the head of the Muslim Brotherhood and he sat with me and made his requests. What did he request? The first thing he said to me was to make wearing a hijab mandatory in Egypt and make every woman walking in the street wear a tarha (scarf). Every woman walking!" Nasser is heard saying in the video. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather nearly 765K views. “I’ve come across a lot of his speeches recently and he makes me laugh every time. I don’t know if the humour is lost in English but this man was not only a hero to many Egyptians but also just good vibesssss," read the caption. Another person wrote, “This is worth a listen."

This comes in after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, after being detained by the police unit responsible for enforcing the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women. The incident has triggered widespread protests. To register their protest against the “morality police", Iranian women have been chopping off their hair, burning their hijabs and sharing videos of the acts on social media. Some women have also been dressing up as men, reported The Independent. On social media, videos of the Iranian women’s protests have been spreading amid growing outrage.

Iranian protesters took to the streets with anti-government slogans after gathering in Saqez, Amini’s hometown. They came from nearby cities in Iran’s Kurdistan province, reported Reuters. “Death to the dictator" – a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chanted the crowd, while some women took off their headscarves. Police were seen firing tear gas and one man was shown on a video with an injury to the head that someone could be heard saying was caused by birdshot. Reuters could not authenticate the videos.

