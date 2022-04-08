Video of Healthcare Worker in China Beating Corgi Dog to Death Sparks Outrage

The killing of a Corgi dog by a healthcare worker in China after its owners were taken away to a quarantine centre has created outrage on social media. The video from Shanghai was captured by a neighbour from a high-rise who called the incident “too cruel". The South China Morning Post reported that the dog’s owners tested positive for Covid-19. The pet parents were torn between leaving the animal at home or letting it stay outside so that it could survive. They decided to keep the dog outside as they feared that it would starve to death in a locked home. As they were being taken away in an ambulance to the quarantine centre, the Corgi chased them for some distance. After some time, a healthcare worker at the building gate struck the dog with a spade thrice, killing it at the spot. He said that he did it over fears that the animal might transmit the virus to human beings.

The SCMP said that the incident triggered outrage on Chinese social media platform, Baidu. In Twitter too, users condemned the cruel incident.

“This just happened in Shanghai China. A corgi was beaten to death after its owner got tested positive for COVID and taken away from home. How could this happen? Or how could this not happen when human are not treated as human?!"

“Killing your pets cause of “your health"…

“This is so heartbreaking !"

Recently, China Sunday reported 13,146 COVID-19 cases, the highest since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spread to more than a dozen provinces. In China’s financial hub Shanghai, the epicentre of the country’s most severe COVID-19 outbreak, nearly all of its 25 million residents were under stay-at-home orders on 2 April, 2022, as officials rushed to curb the spread of the disease.

