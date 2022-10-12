Video of Hippos Crushing Giant Pumpkins Like Apples Will Leave You in Shock

We tend to associate the word laziness with hippopotamuses. Often, while visiting zoos, we spot hippos whiling away their time, either half-immersed in waters or taking a forever stroll in the fields as if they have no worries whatsoever. Although hippos seem to be lousy animals, they are considered to be the deadliest large land mammal in the world that can get quite aggressive when provoked. Another dangerous feature of hippos is their gnarly sharp teeth that can crush something or someone within seconds!

For those who are still not convinced, here’s a video that proves why you shouldn’t wander too close to hippopotamuses. An account named ViralHog dropped an eye-opening video of two giant hippos waiting for food in a zoo that has grabbed the attention of netizens.

“Hungry Hungry Hippos Halloween Edition," read the caption.

The now-viral clip opens with two hippos on the premises of a zoo sticking out their heads from a water body. Two zookeepers were also captured in the same frame, standing with massive pumpkins in either of their hands. The two hippos stare eagerly at the food as if waiting to devour the delicious fruits.

As the video progresses, we find the hungry hippos open their enormous mouths ready to sink their teeth into the juicy pumpkins. The two zookeepers very carefully take their position and drop the large pumpkins into the mouths of the hippos.

Much to the amazement and shock of netizens, the hippos are seen crushing the pumpkins with one single bite, gnawing at the fruits, and chomping them into pieces. The severity of a hippo’s teeth has been widely acknowledged by social media users. They dashed to the comments to share their views.

“Most dangerous animal in the water. More than a crocodile" pointed out one user. “They look so cute but they can easily kill somebody," noted a second. “WOOOAAHHH… WHAT A POWERFUL JAW!!!" exclaimed a third.

The video has been watched more than 153k times and has received over 12.7k likes on Instagram. Would you dare to venture close to the hippos anymore?

