Video of Injured Cat Visiting Turkey Hospital All Alone Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: Injured Cat Visits Turkey Hospital All Alone

Patients turning up at hospitals alone happens all the time. However, unexpected scenes unfolded at a public hospital in Turkey after a cat arrived there as a patient all alone. The hospital, in Tatvan city’s Bitlis district, posted a video of this unexpected patient visit on their Facebook page. In the clip, a black and white cat can be seen walking with a limp and staggering entering the premises of the medical facility. The injured cat wandered in the corridor, seeking medical help.

An on-duty nurse caught sight of the cat and immediately rushed to help it. The clip transitioned to the cat lying calmly on a seat, while the kind and caring nurse attended to its wounds and bandaged the injured paw.

Check out the video here-

In an interview with news outlet Enson Haber, the nurse, Abuzer Ozdemir, described the incident. He said, “While I was working, I saw a cat walk in and it was staggering. When I picked it up for examination, I noticed that his foot was broken, and I put it in a splint. I kept the cat under surveillance for a while. Then the cat relaxed and went out again from where it came as if it knew the way".

The nurse further claimed that the feline returned after a few days and got the paw re-examined. The causes of its injury are undetermined yet.

While this incident might come across as a surprise, it is not the first time walking into a clinic or hospital seeking medical assistance. In a similar incident from Bihar’s Sasaram district, a monkey walked into a clinic and sat on the patient’s bench waiting for the doctor to examine it.

The doctor noticed that the monkey’s face had injuries and immediately helped the animal. He gave it a Tetanus shot and applied ointment to its wounded face.

