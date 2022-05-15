Video of Kendall Jenner Struggling to Cut Cucumber Has Left Netizens Speechless

Kendall Jenner has become an internet sensation but this time it is not for her latest look, or walk on the ramp. It is over a scene from The Kardashians in which American model Kendall Jenner can be seen struggling hard to cut cucumber. It happened when Kendall tried to make herself a snack and ended up in a complicated situation. “Do you want the chef to make you a snack?," Kris Jenner asked Kendall in the viral video, to which she replies, “I’m making it myself. I’m just gonna chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy." However, when she tried to cut the cucumber, it turned out to be tough for her. “The way Kendall Jenner proved she has never cut a cucumber in her entire life and was just trying to be relatable to the cameras will never not be funny. hey chef, can you come cut this cucumber for my 26 year old daughter," wrote the Twitter user in the caption. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 50K views. “Kris is also trying to make it seem like not knowing how to do this is normal. “Be careful, I nicked myself the other day"…there are toddlers cutting things up," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “I didn’t want to say nada bc I didn’t see it. Now I saw it and well I really saw ppl trying to defend this. Baby gurlllll. Let the chef do it! You ain’t never had to clean your room so cutting something!? It’s in we know suga. Kris dead wrong for sitting there laughing inside."

Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, few days back, Kendall Jenner kicked off the Paris Fashion Week as she walked the runway for the Off-White show. It was the first show following the death of its founder, Virgil Abloh, and was an emotionally charged moment for the fashion industry.

The 26-year-old model and star of the reality show The Kardashians walked the ramp wearing a strapless black dress. The mini leather dress was embellished with sequins, and the side of the dress had a meta description reading “Little Black Dress." The model styled the look with a pair of matching sequin black knee-high boots and a black baseball cap that she wore backwards. Kendall also held a soda can in one hand as she walked the runway.

