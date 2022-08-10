Video of Killer Whales Attacking Each Other at US Aquatic Park Stuns Netizens

The internet often brings forth animal attack videos, which usually include a predator and prey. However, rarely we have ever witnessed two apex predators attacking each other. With that being said, disturbing footage, showing killer whales launching repeated violent attacks on each other, has come forth. The gruesome video was captured by a visitor at the United States San Diego aquatic park. The incident came to light after the official Twitter account of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) shared it. The now-viral footage has stunned the netizens, as the violence between two orcas is “uncommon in nature."

The horrifying video shows two orcas attacking each other at SeaWorld, leaving the visitors shocked. At one point, a kid can also be heard saying, “How is the orca still alive? I thought they help each other, not fight each other." Reportedly, the incident took place on August 5. Looking at the video, it appears that the injured orca is trying to get away from its attacker, however, was not successful in doing so. While posting the video, PETA wrote in the caption, “Orcas attacked their tankmate at SeaWorld!" Citing an eyewitness, the caption added, “The eyewitness stated, “We all immediately saw blood soaking the water which triggered my 9-year-old daughter to start crying."

PETA released an official statement, confirming that a complaint has been filed against Sea World with the US Department of Agriculture. Calling it an “abusement park", PETA quoted an eyewitness as saying, “We would see bite marks and fresh wounds all over the side of the whale. Every couple of seconds two more orcas would jump out of the water to continue attacking the hurt orca." The supers on the video read, “When aggression between orcas is uncommon in nature, it happens much more frequently at marine parks like SeaWorld, where incompatible individuals are often held together in tiny tanks, with no escape."

The statement quoted PETA’s Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman as saying, “In two days, one orca has died and another has been attacked by other frustrated, closely confined orcas, resulting in a serious injury—and young children were witnesses to the carnage." PETA also informed that this footage comes a day after another killer whale died contracting an infection.

