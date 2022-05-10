Video of Lion Gambolling with Dog in Gujarat Shocks Villagers | WATCH

It was found recently that a lion had come out in Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district, 30 km from Rajkot in Gujarat. A large number of villagers flocked to see the lion. Eyewitnesses then provided some videos as well as photos of the lion’s movement. In a shocking video, a black dog was seen running playfully with the lion. The clip has now gone viral on social media. A lion was spotted two days ago in the old Magani village of Lodhika. Farmers spotted the animal when they were going to the fields to protect their summer crops. Through local leaders, they approached the forest department, which started tracking the lion.

In a conversation with media, Forest Department official Sandeep Kumar said that the lion has been sent back to Gir Sanctuary. The unusual friendship between lion and dog has stunned everyone.

Recently, residents of a village in Kenya were left terrified after spotting what looked like a stray lion hiding in the bushes. Wildlife officers were called who rushed to the spot and cautiously approached the ‘animal’. However, it turned out that it was a mere shopping bag with a realistic picture of a lion. The amusing incident took place in Mutiribu village in Meru County which is just a kilometer away from the Mt Kenya National Park. A farm worker had raised the alarm after noticing the ‘lion’ outside his employer’s home, as reported by BBC.

As the news spread, the residents were sent into a tizzy with everyone fearing the wild cat. Soon, they alerted the Kenya Wildlife Services seeking help. According to local chief Cyrus Mbijiwe, no recent sightings of stray lions were reported in the area. But despite this, the residents claimed that some of their livestock went missing.

As the officers arrived at the spot, they swung into action and tried to lure the lion out of its hideout. But, with their efforts yielding no response from the wild animal, they decided to look closer just to learn that it was just a bag with a lion’s head printed on it.

