Video of Little Birdie Humming 'Harry Potter' Theme is All the Magic You Need

We all have grown up watching Harry Potter, haven’t we? From hoarding HP merchandise to chanting the spells, we have done it all. Not just kids, even this little birdie is a Harry Potter fan. A bird has stunned Instagram viewers by humming the iconic Harry Potter theme song. Yes, you read it right. A clip of a European Starling called Zephyr humming the HP theme song was shared by its owner, who describes herself as a “bird mom." She regularly posts snaps and videos of him. The woman has even managed to train Zephyr to sing and speak.

In the TikTok video, the woman explained that the bird fell out of his nest and was in the parking lot of a deli. “I used to work for on a 95f day. He was about 9 days old, He was gargling out words by the time he was 3-4 months old," she said, reported Indy100.

The clip was later shared by an Instagram page, which goes by the name Animals Doing Things. Posting the clip, the handle highlighted the moment when the little birdie takes a breath in the middle of humming. Zephyr hummed the Harry Potter theme tune perfectly.

“Harry Potter theme, love his little ‘breath’ he takes in the middle," the TikToker wrote in overlay text. In the clip, Zephyr is seen perching on his mum’s hand and humming the rendition of the theme.

The Instagram video has amassed over 1.6 million views, and over 5 thousand comments. “His breath was more like he was gasping for air," a comment read on the post, while another wrote, “the breath in the middle OMG."

