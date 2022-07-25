Video of Little Girl Feeding Her Father in Mumbai Local Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Emotional

Mumbai’s local trains are literally the lifeline of the city of dreams as they carry millions of people to their destinations every day. From college students to corporate workers, passengers meet vivid people each day in Mumbai locals. While some journeys are easily forgotten, some leave a massive impact on people that they rarely forget.

One such event happened in the life of digital creator Sakshi Mehrotra who was travelling in a Mumbai local. Notably, local trains aren’t just famous for commuting, but a lot of vendors often sell a variety of products on trains, be it snacks or pieces of jewelry. When Sakshi took one of the local trains, she noticed a tired vendor who was seated at the door with his toddler daughter.

But what happened next left the digital creator in awe and she couldn’t stop herself from filming it. As the vendor appeared to be tired, his baby daughter fed fruits to her father with immense love. The father after eating the fruit warmly embraces his daughter as they continue their journey.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. It amassed a thunderous response, leaving netizens completely in awe of the father-daughter duo. One user shared that a bond shared between a father and a daughter is utterly special, “Omg! This is so bittersweet! The man must be the best Papa in the world for the little one to feed him so lovingly. Also, the way he smiles at her…I hope some magic happens in their lives." Another added how the two don’t have enough wealth but their lives are still better than most, “This is life when there is less expectation and more satisfaction in the things and people that are around us"

A netizen claimed that the video was one of the best things that they’ve watched on the internet, while it moved one more to tears. The father-daughter duo became a massive example of ‘unconditional love’ for many, while others highlighted the sacrifices that parents make to keep their children happy. “Whatever they have they just give it to you that our parents they just live for us," wrote one of them. Watch the viral video below:

The viral reel has garnered over 84 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

