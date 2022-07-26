Caught on Tape: Woman Saves Toll Booth Worker after Truck Rams, Overturns in Dehradun

In a hair-raising incident, a cement-laden truck went out of control in Dehradun’s Lacchiwala toll plaza, ending up overturning and hitting the booth. The CCTV footage of the entire horrifying incident was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his official Twitter account and is now making rounds on the internet. After the video went viral, a woman, who in all her bravery can be seen saving the life of the toll booth worker, is being praised by the netizens. Moreover, the footage also reveals that after hitting the toll plaza and overturning, the truck narrowly misses a white car just ahead of it, in which a kid can also be seen sitting.

According to the time and date mentioned on the CCTV footage, the incident took place on July 23, around 2:36 PM. The video opens to show a car stopping at the toll plaza and the truck can be seen coming from behind, while a woman can be seen crossing the car. The speeding truck suddenly crashes into a booth and overturns, at that very moment the woman can be seen rushing inside the booth, without caring for her life, and brings out a female toll booth worker immediately. While tweeting the video, the IAS officer wrote in the caption, “In Dehradun’s toll plaza accident, a young woman, without caring for her life, saved a toll plaza worker by rushing inside the booth"

https://twitter.com/AwanishSharan/status/1551156061469417472?s=20&t=icomSx6lwJsLuOFeILYsZg

At the end of the video, the female worker can also be seen limping and several people gathered around her. She received some injury in the accident and was immediately sent to hospital, as per news agency ANI. The internet is singing praises for the brave woman, who risked her life to save the worker. One user wrote, “The woman has fantastic alertness and presence of mind. Very brave." Some of the users also pointed out why so many accidents are taking place around toll plazas. Another user wrote, “What is wrong at toll booths these days? Do horrible accidents just happen by themselves? Has it got something to do with the design, placement, approach, bleh bleh bleh…" There were many who also noted that the truck driver tried to save the car, and while doing so he had to hit the booth.

